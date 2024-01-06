Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers only have themselves to blame for 'harsh' defeat

Grant McCann felt Doncaster Rovers' 3-1 defeat at Harrogate Town was "harsh" but admitted they only had their own defending to blame.

The three goals the hosts scored were good ones from their perspective, but McCann was angry about how his side made them easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"(The result was) harsh," he said. "I don't think it showed the full picture of the game.

FRUSTRATION: Grant McCann

"We had a slow start and they got the goal. We're simply not learning, not taking infortmation on board about keeping people outside of us. We let them come in and side-foot into the corner.

"We got back into it with a good finish from Tommy Rowe. From probably that minute onwards we controlled the first half, really dominant in how we played without having enough efforts on goal.

"The second half we started quite brightly with numerous chances to score but we don't score and the second goal again we let them inside the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The third one in some ways was a carbon copy of the first goal - I know it was further out but we let them inside the pitch.

"The players need to udnerstand this. This has happened from pre-season.

"The principles of how we work are that we keep people outside the pitch.

"It was a good finish from the lad, to be fair, but it shouldn't happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't remember the chance they had until the mistake from us that leads to the second goal. From their point of view they'll say it was a good goal but we need to defend better.

"We felt we were the better team, creating numerous opportunities.

"It doesn't matter what level you play at, if you let people inside the pitch, you see it at Premier League level, teams can hurt you because you're opening the gol up from them.

"It's hurting at the minute.

"The positive was how we played football but the goal didn't go in for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The negatives is those habits that have hurt us this season came out again today."

Even more disappointing was the fact the defeat came o the back of a good draw with Mansfield Town and a 3-1 win over Milton Keynes Dons.