Grant McCann sheds light on Doncaster Rovers' preparations for the January transfer window

DONCASTER ROVERS boss Grant McCann says that the club are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to bring in the signings they want in the new year.

With just two senior strikers at his disposal in Joe Ironside and loanee Mo Faal, McCann is prioritising additions to his frontline in the January window, with youngster Jack Goodman being the only current back-up with George Miller and Louie Marsh both on the injured list.

Rovers are in discussions with West Brom regarding Faal, who has a review clause in the new year after joining on a season-long loan in the summer.

The clause can be invoked in the new year if needs be by his parent club, with Rovers understandably keen for the arrangement to continue.

McCann, conscious that FA Cup progression against Peterborough United would have boost his hand in the transfer market in the new year, said: "When (after) the last window shut, we were continually watching players and potential targets to make us better and stronger as a squad, come January.

"Lee Glover and James Coppinger, myself and Cliff (Byrne) and the analysis department work very hard in terms of that.

"If they are not out watching games, they are working potential targets for us, come January.

"We have created a portfolio of these players and we put them into an iBook, so we can look through (it) and put them into numbers in terms of where we rank them in position and see if we can get them, really.

"There's a lot of work that goes into bringing players into the football club.