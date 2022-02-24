Grant McCann to face Hull City in first match in charge at Peterborough United

McCann, also a one-time Posh player, has joined the Weston Homes Stadium outfit on a two-and-a-half year deal and will be assisted by long-time assistant Cliff Byrne.

Posh welcome Hull on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman, in his third season at the club, was sacked less than a week after Hull were taken over by the Turkey-based Acun Medya Group in late January and replaced by former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze, who has won just once in seven matches in charge.

McCann spoke to Sunderland about the vacant position on Wearside after leaving Hull in January. But he lost out to Alex Neil ahead of returning to management at Posh.

A Posh statement read: "Peterborough United are delighted to confirm that Grant McCann has been appointed as the club’s new first team manager with the Northern Irishman penning a two-and-half year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

"Following the resignation of Darren Ferguson on Sunday, the club have moved quickly to secure the services of McCann, who departed Hull City earlier this month despite successive victories in Sky Bet Championship action against Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth with both coming with clean sheets.

"Prior to his departure, McCann had led the Tigers to six wins from 11 matches with just three defeats in that sequence of results.

"McCann will be assisted at Posh by Cliff Byrne, a former team-mate at Scunthorpe United and long-term number two of the 41-year-old.