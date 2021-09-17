Grant McCann.

Speaking in an interview with national broadcaster Haber Global, media mogul Ilıcalı publicly revealed his desire in purchasing City and also spoke of his intention to bring in a Turkish coach if it transpired.

Ilıcalı said: “Negotiations have started. I hope my dream will come true.

“I am dreaming of a Hull City team full of Turkish footballers and a Turkish coach."

“My aim is to form a team resounding across the globe."

For his part, McCann is focusing purely on on-pitch matters, with his side seeking to end a six-match winless streak and nine-hour league goal drought in Saturday's Championship home game with Sheffield United.

McCann, who could welcome back George Honeyman and Alfie Jones for tomorrow's game, said: "I am here and I am enjoying it here and the team and the coaches are enjoying it. It is not my concern. If it happens and it happens further down the line, then it is what it is. At the minute, I am really enjoying being here.”

“It is not really my concern, personally. I am only focused on the football team and that is probably a question for Ehab (Allam) or Aseem (Allam).

“For me, all I can focus on is the day to day football side of the business and making sure we try and turn some of these clean sheets we have had against Bournemouth and Swansea and some really good defensive performances but with a win and goals.