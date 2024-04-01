Bradford captain Richie Smallwood, pictured, converted a penalty two minutes into added time, snatching three points away from 10-man Grimsby.

Denver Hume was sent off for conceding that last-gasp spot-kick after his Grimsby team-mate, Curtis Thompson, looked as though he was going to be the difference with a second-half opener.

Bradford manager Alexander was happy as his men came from behind.

GREAT LEVELLER: Bradford City's Richie Smallwood Picture: Pete Norton/Getty

“I’m happy with the players,” he said.

“They have come back after four defeats and won four points out of two games.

“We’ve shown character in from coming from behind, which we haven’t managed to do in a lot of games.

“That’s a positive step forward in my eyes. It was a bitty game, broken up by a lot of free-kicks and fouls. I think it suited them, because we could never get a tempo to our game and to our press.

“They had one shot on target – which was the goal – but after that we brought on our substitutes and had a bit more energy and expansion.

“I’m not saying we should have won it, but we could have.”

Chances were few and far between in the opening 45 minutes as Daniel Oyegoke dragged wide for Bradford and team-mate Tyler Smith forced Grimsby goalkeeper Jake Eastwood – on as an early substitute – into a save.

At the other end, Doug Tharme rose highest from a set-piece, but could not keep his attempt down.

Bobby Pointon curled over for Bradford upon the restart, but it was Grimsby who broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Thompson set his sights from 25 yards and the ball flew past goalkeeper Sam Walker courtesy of a deflection.