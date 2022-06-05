Grimsby Town's Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates at full time after their victory during the Vanarama National League play-off final at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Kyle Hudlin’s header gave the Moors the lead on the stroke of half-time. Top scorer John McAtee hit back for the Mariners to level the score and send the match to extra time.

Maguire-Drew’s finish from a trademark long throw-in completed the turnaround with nine minutes remaining. Promotion takes Grimsby back to the Football League following one season in English football’s fifth tier.

The Lincolnshire side had the better of the first half and had two penalty appeals waved away, firstly after Jordan Cropper went down under a challenge from Callum Maycock. Their second came as McAtee was caught late by Solihull captain Kyle Storer but again play was waved on with no VAR in use. Solihull’s goal came against the run of play as Joe Sbarra’s hung-up cross was headed into the net by 6ft 9ins striker Hudlin.

Grimsby pushed for the equaliser and were level on 69 minutes as McAtee latched on to Andy Smith’s pinpoint through ball to coolly roll his 16th goal of the season inside the post.

Both teams went in search of a winner at the London Stadium but it was the Lincolnshire side who made the crucial breakthrough as Andrew Dallas failed to deal with Cropper’s long throw into the box, with Maguire-Drew turning in at the back post.

Grimsby’s journey back to the EFL has been anything but simple, needing extra time to win all three of their play-off matches.