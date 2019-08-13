Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers: Ben Whiteman on his ‘massive honour’

NEW Doncaster Rovers captain Ben Whiteman has spoken of his pride after being handed the armband at the League One club.

Whiteman was the subject of considerable transfer speculation over the past few weeks, with Hull City seeing a substantial seven-figure bid turned down recently.

Much to the relief of Doncaster supporters, the summer window for Championship clubs has ended with the Lancastrian still at the club, with the captaincy serving as a sweetener.

Whiteman said: “The board have obviously got a valuation on myself and they stayed strong with it and the other club did not meet it and it does make you feel valued. It is a massive honour to lead the lads out and an achievement, not just for me, but my family as well. “

Whiteman will lead out Rovers tonight as they start their EFL Cup odyssey at Blundell Park, with the club eager for sample further cup highs after a record-equalling run to the fifth round of the FA Cup last season.

Alongside getting through to the next round of the competition and a chance of landing a plum draw in round two, a victory would also prove significant in registering the first win of the Darren Moore era

Whiteman added: “We have started the season well but have not got the win and hopefully we can do that and get some momentum.”

Last six games: Grimsby LWLWWD; Doncaster DWLWDD.

Referee: J Brooks (Leics).

Last time: Grimsby 1 Doncaster 1, August 29, 2017; Football League Trophy.