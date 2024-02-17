An unbeaten run of three matches is no great shakes for sure. But given what preceded it, it represents progress for Rovers, who had been sailing too close to the bottom two for comfort.

A significant moment in their season could arrive if they triumph at Blundell Park today, where Rovers will be backed by a big travelling support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A victory over a side who are in and around them in the table would also put further daylight between Rovers and the trapdoor, although Grant McCann is not focusing on the bottom of the table in the slightest.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

McCann said: "Truthfully, I am not even looking at that.

"People will stare and look at the table, but for us, we just want to focus on the game and make sure we put a good performance in.

"We want to build on every game we are playing. If you look at the three games we’ve just had, we possibly could have had nine points with the penalties we should have had and that makes the game looks reflective and different at Sutton.

"We had a good win against Tranmere and then if Joe’s header (Joe Ironside) goes in at the far post and Woody’s (Richard Wood) goal gets chalked onside when it’s blatantly onside or Haks (Hakeeb Adelakun), we could have been looking at nine points. But it’s not, it’s five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've just got to worry about the next one, which is Grimsby."

Rovers are waiting to hear back on scan results regarding Jack Senior (hamstring).