Guiseley AFC issue indefinite ban to supporter who 'urinated in water bottle' of ex-Rotherham United goalkeeper

Guiseley AFC have issued an indefinite ban to a supporter suspected of urinating in a player’s water bottle.

The incident occurred during an FA Trophy clash at Warrington Town last weekend when video captured a man appearing to urinate in a water bottle which he then switched for the one goalkeeper Tony Thompson kept behind the goal-line.

The former Rotherham United player then drank from the bottle but was sent off for confronting the offender and squirting the liquid at him.

Following an appeal to the public for help in identifying the person behind the incident, Guiseley say they have issued an indefinite ban and may review the length of the suspension once the police investigation into the incident is concluded.

Tony Thompson of Altrincham looks on during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Altrincham at Meadow Lane on October 07, 2020 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A statement from Guiseley read: “We can confirm that whilst we await the outcome of the investigation from Cheshire Police and Warrington Town FC, the individual identified as having entered the pitch at the Cantilever Stadium is banned indefinitely, with immediate effect, from attending all Guiseley AFC home and away matches.

"When the investigation is completed and we can ascertain the level of their involvement in the wider incident we may review the length of the ban if deemed appropriate. This is thanks to several emails from fellow supporters, images provided by those in attendance and linking these to the widely circulated footage. We would like to thank all those who have contributed.

“We have submitted all evidence we have to West Yorkshire Police and asked that they pass this onto their colleagues at Cheshire Police who have been in contact with Warrington Town, so they can continue their investigations into the contents of the bottle and the events that followed. Once we receive the match footage from Warrington Town we will continue in our efforts to identify the individual’s accomplices and take necessary action against these.

“Guiseley AFC Supporters’ Club have also banned this individual from travelling on their match day coaches.”

Thompson spent three years as a youngster with the Millers, and was regularly named on the bench between 2012 and 2015 but never made a senior appearance for the South Yorkshire club.

The now 27-year-old moved to Morecambe in 2015 and has since appeared for the the likes of Altrincham, Chester and AFC Fylde before joining Warrington Town this year. Thompson later commented on social media that the incident had led to him ‘falling out of love’ with the game, and had also put his health at risk.

