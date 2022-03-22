Guiseley joint-manager charged by FA over language used in Women's Super League fixture

Guiseley joint manager Marcus Bignot.

Bignot, who is also currently joint manager of National League North side Guiseley and assistant coach of the England under-19s alongside his role with Birmingham, is alleged to have used “improper and/or abusive and/or insulting language” that “included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation.”

A statement on Birmingham’s official website said: “The club has been notified that Marcus Bignot has been charged by the FA.

“Bignot has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following our Barclays FA Women’s Super League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur Women on Sunday February 13.

“It is alleged that he used improper and/or abusive and/or insulting language, contrary to Rule E3(1).

“It is further alleged that this breach of Rule E3(1) is an “Aggravated Breach”, as defined in Rule E3(2), that the language included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation.