Gulf in class between Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United reflected in player ratings

They may have gone into the game bottom of the Championship, but Huddersfield Town were by far the better side against Rotherham United.

That was reflected not only in the 2-0 scoreline but the player ratings for the two sets of players.

Huddersfield Town (3-5-2)

Lee Nicholls - let a wind-wobbled cross through his hands in the first half but otherwise assured 6

BIG GOAL: Huddersfield Town's Duane Holmes found the net for the first time this season

Tom Lees - good defensively and got forward too 7

Michal Helik - a very good defender 7

Will Boyle - more than played his part at the back 6

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - looks a world away from the player Mark Fotheringham seemed to mistrust when he first arrived 8

Jonathan Hogg - his sheer presence alone is so reassuring 7

David Kasumu - an energetic midfield presence 7

Josh Ruffels - did a good job up and down the left 6

Jack Rudoni - terrific both in midfield and when he pulled out right to get crosses in 8

Duane Holmes - very cool finish for his first goal of the season 7

Jordan Rhodes - missed a couple of chances but his nerve-settling goal made up for it 7

Substitutes:

Sorba Thomas (for Rudoni, 61) - has been held back over Christmas 5

Tyreece Simpson (for Rhodes, 74) - valuable minutes for him 5

Etienne Camara (for Kasumu, 84) - N/A

Connor Mahoney (for Holmes, 84) - N/A

Not used: Spencer, Bilokapic, Ayina.

Rotherham United (3-1-4-2)

Viktor Johansson – got away with a first-half rush of blood 5

Wes Harding – part of a back three which was put under pressure throughout 5

Cameron Humphreys – unable to keep Rhodes under wraps 5

Jamie McCart – a difficult night for the Millers' defence as a whole 5

Peter Kioso – his game-time was the only positive, according to his manager 6

Dan Barlaser – not able to dictate as he does at his best 6

Jamie Lindsay – a really poor miss in the second half 5

Ollie Rathbone – robbed for the opening goal 5

Cohen Bramall – Huddersfield were at their strongest down his side 5

Chiedozie Ogbene – failed to take his chances and his ankle injury late on was a concern 5

Tom Eaves – made way before he could put his mark on the contest 5

Substitutes:

Conor Washington (for Eaves, 19) - the ball did not really stick with him 5

Shane Ferguson (for Kioso, 63) - came on as a left winger in a 4-3-3 5

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (for McCart, 76) - his face does not seem to fit, which is a pity 5

Hakeem Odoffin (for Lindsay, 76) - an injection of energy at least 5