News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Gulf in class between Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United reflected in player ratings

They may have gone into the game bottom of the Championship, but Huddersfield Town were by far the better side against Rotherham United.

By Stuart Rayner
4 minutes ago

That was reflected not only in the 2-0 scoreline but the player ratings for the two sets of players.

Huddersfield Town (3-5-2)

Hide Ad

Lee Nicholls - let a wind-wobbled cross through his hands in the first half but otherwise assured 6

Most Popular
BIG GOAL: Huddersfield Town's Duane Holmes found the net for the first time this season
Hide Ad

Tom Lees - good defensively and got forward too 7

Michal Helik - a very good defender 7

Hide Ad

Will Boyle - more than played his part at the back 6

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - looks a world away from the player Mark Fotheringham seemed to mistrust when he first arrived 8

Hide Ad

Jonathan Hogg - his sheer presence alone is so reassuring 7

David Kasumu - an energetic midfield presence 7

Hide Ad

Josh Ruffels - did a good job up and down the left 6

Jack Rudoni - terrific both in midfield and when he pulled out right to get crosses in 8

Hide Ad

Duane Holmes - very cool finish for his first goal of the season 7

Jordan Rhodes - missed a couple of chances but his nerve-settling goal made up for it 7

Hide Ad

Substitutes:

Sorba Thomas (for Rudoni, 61) - has been held back over Christmas 5

Hide Ad

Tyreece Simpson (for Rhodes, 74) - valuable minutes for him 5

Etienne Camara (for Kasumu, 84) - N/A

Hide Ad

Connor Mahoney (for Holmes, 84) - N/A

Not used: Spencer, Bilokapic, Ayina.

Hide Ad

Rotherham United (3-1-4-2)

Viktor Johansson – got away with a first-half rush of blood 5

Hide Ad

Wes Harding – part of a back three which was put under pressure throughout 5

Cameron Humphreys – unable to keep Rhodes under wraps 5

Hide Ad

Jamie McCart – a difficult night for the Millers' defence as a whole 5

Peter Kioso – his game-time was the only positive, according to his manager 6

Hide Ad

Dan Barlaser – not able to dictate as he does at his best 6

Jamie Lindsay – a really poor miss in the second half 5

Hide Ad

Ollie Rathbone – robbed for the opening goal 5

Cohen Bramall – Huddersfield were at their strongest down his side 5

Hide Ad

Chiedozie Ogbene – failed to take his chances and his ankle injury late on was a concern 5

Tom Eaves – made way before he could put his mark on the contest 5

Hide Ad

Substitutes:

Conor Washington (for Eaves, 19) - the ball did not really stick with him 5

Hide Ad

Shane Ferguson (for Kioso, 63) - came on as a left winger in a 4-3-3 5

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (for McCart, 76) - his face does not seem to fit, which is a pity 5

Hide Ad

Hakeem Odoffin (for Lindsay, 76) - an injection of energy at least 5

Not used: Hemfrey, Wood, Bola.