Gulf in class between Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United reflected in player ratings

That was reflected not only in the 2-0 scoreline but the player ratings for the two sets of players.
Huddersfield Town (3-5-2)
Lee Nicholls - let a wind-wobbled cross through his hands in the first half but otherwise assured 6
Tom Lees - good defensively and got forward too 7
Michal Helik - a very good defender 7
Will Boyle - more than played his part at the back 6
Kaine Kesler-Hayden - looks a world away from the player Mark Fotheringham seemed to mistrust when he first arrived 8
Jonathan Hogg - his sheer presence alone is so reassuring 7
David Kasumu - an energetic midfield presence 7
Josh Ruffels - did a good job up and down the left 6
Jack Rudoni - terrific both in midfield and when he pulled out right to get crosses in 8
Duane Holmes - very cool finish for his first goal of the season 7
Jordan Rhodes - missed a couple of chances but his nerve-settling goal made up for it 7
Substitutes:
Sorba Thomas (for Rudoni, 61) - has been held back over Christmas 5
Tyreece Simpson (for Rhodes, 74) - valuable minutes for him 5
Etienne Camara (for Kasumu, 84) - N/A
Connor Mahoney (for Holmes, 84) - N/A
Not used: Spencer, Bilokapic, Ayina.
Rotherham United (3-1-4-2)
Viktor Johansson – got away with a first-half rush of blood 5
Wes Harding – part of a back three which was put under pressure throughout 5
Cameron Humphreys – unable to keep Rhodes under wraps 5
Jamie McCart – a difficult night for the Millers' defence as a whole 5
Peter Kioso – his game-time was the only positive, according to his manager 6
Dan Barlaser – not able to dictate as he does at his best 6
Jamie Lindsay – a really poor miss in the second half 5
Ollie Rathbone – robbed for the opening goal 5
Cohen Bramall – Huddersfield were at their strongest down his side 5
Chiedozie Ogbene – failed to take his chances and his ankle injury late on was a concern 5
Tom Eaves – made way before he could put his mark on the contest 5
Substitutes:
Conor Washington (for Eaves, 19) - the ball did not really stick with him 5
Shane Ferguson (for Kioso, 63) - came on as a left winger in a 4-3-3 5
Brooke Norton-Cuffy (for McCart, 76) - his face does not seem to fit, which is a pity 5
Hakeem Odoffin (for Lindsay, 76) - an injection of energy at least 5
Not used: Hemfrey, Wood, Bola.