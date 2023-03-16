WHEN manager Matt Taylor accused some of his players of producing a ‘flat’ performance in Rotherham United’s 2-1 defeat by Preston North End, midfielder Hakeem Odoffin is unlikely to have been one due a kick up the backside on the return to training on Thursday morning.

For the 24-year-old midfielder has certainly paid his dues, having waited nearly 18 months for the type of sustained run in the team he is currently enjoying.

It is also coming with goals, two in the last two home games, one in a winning effort against QPR, the second an equaliser against Preston which was then rendered pointless for the Millers when Ched Evans struck a winner for the Lillywhites.

"A goal means that bit more when you get the points with it,” the Londoner offered after attacking Shane Ferguson’s corner with a near-post header.

Taylor has already trusted Odoffin, pictured, more in his five months in charge (playing him in 19 Championship games) than predecessor Paul Warne afforded him in a promotion-winning season from League One (11 appearances).

While there is certainly no bitterness towards the old regime, the man signed from Hamilton Academicals in the summer transfer window of 2021, is enjoying the new lease of life in the Millers engine room.

"I’ve just got to stay ready, because even now I don’t feel like anything’s a given,” said Odoffin, who has been described in the past by coach Taylor as Rotherham’s hardest worker in training.

"I’m not being promised I’ll be in the starting XI, so anytime I am it’s about putting my best foot forward, trying to be proactive in training and on the pitch.

Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin (left) and Preston North End's Brad Potts challenge for a high ball during Tuesday's game (Picture: Nigel French/PA)

"The gaffer has shown that trust in me but it’s about repaying that trust with performances. If I can keep doing that and we can get results because of that, then happy days. Last year we were having success but I wasn’t in the team, we finished that season with a promotion and a Wembley win.

"It’s not easy but it’s football, it’s about staying as positive as you can, trying to be that positive influence in the dressing room so when that opportunity does come you’re ready. If I’m sulking and not putting my best foot forward, then it will only hinder me.

"If I can be a positive influence it can only help me and the team."

After two defeats in four days that saw the gap to the Championship relegation zone cut to five points, Rotherham are desperate for some positivity, starting on Saturday against fellow strugglers Cardiff City.

Rotherham's Hakeem Odoffin is taking a chance he has been made to wait for (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"There’s no concern, football changes on a dime," said Odoffin. “We have to go to Saturday with fresh minds so that we’re ready for whatever comes. If we go in thinking about what’s happened before that can cloud our minds, so it’s about being fresh, being positive, because we know we can be very dangerous at home.

"Times like this have to bring us together and push us forward. We can’t let it take us the other way.