Halifax Town player cleared of red card so ridiculous it went viral
Halifax Town manager Chris Millington has got his wish for common sense after a red card so ridiculous it went viral has been overturned.
Luke Summerfield was sent off against Southend United on Saturday when referee Paul Marsden accidentally caught him in the eye and Summerfield lashed out his arm in a reflex response, and caught the official.
Marsden sent him off immediately for violent conduct.
As well as leaving his side a man short for 34 minutes, Summerfield was due to serve a three-match ban against Dorking, Chesterfield and Barnet.
Halifax, who drew the game 1-1, appealed the decision with Millington saying: "My hope is that common sense will prevail."
It has, with the Football Association overturning the decision.