Halifax Town manager Chris Millington has got his wish for common sense after a red card so ridiculous it went viral has been overturned.

Luke Summerfield was sent off against Southend United on Saturday when referee Paul Marsden accidentally caught him in the eye and Summerfield lashed out his arm in a reflex response, and caught the official.

Marsden sent him off immediately for violent conduct.

As well as leaving his side a man short for 34 minutes, Summerfield was due to serve a three-match ban against Dorking, Chesterfield and Barnet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax, who drew the game 1-1, appealed the decision with Millington saying: "My hope is that common sense will prevail."