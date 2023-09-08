They are in crisis off the field, but on it, Southend United are perhaps the closest thing to Halifax Town, says manager Chris Millington.

The Shrimpers might be bottom of the early Conference table, but it has little to do with results, having won one more game (four) than the Shaymen at this stage.

A 10-point deduction is stopping them being level on points with Halifax – impressive considering they could be wound up unless they can find a new owner by October 4.

Southend-on-Sea City Council this week voted "to provide whatever reasonable support" is possible to assist a sale, with an unnamed Australian businessman apparently hoping to complete this month, and is considering investing itself if necessary.

But when it comes to their football, Milington sees a lot he recognises and likes.

"They're a team who I perceive as closest to us in many respects, how they play, their intensity, their organisation,” he said, “a very difficult opposition and were it not for the points deduction it'd be a game between two teams who are in the same area of the league.

"It'll be a real difficult game and there's an awful lot to be said for the job the staff are doing there in difficult circumstances.

"But what we've got to remember is what a strong group of players they've got."

He hopes that will be reflected at the gate, with reduced prices to cancel out the early kick-off and hopefully attracted a few extra supporters whilst the top divisions are on an international break.

With 12 points from their first seven games, Halifax have extended their unbeaten home run to 10 matches, and Millington hopes people will be curious to see what his team are doing right.

"There's loads of reasons why there should be a bigger crowd," he argued.

"We are in a rich vein of form, we're in a good position in the league (sixth), we've got a lot of exciting young players coming through, there's a lot to be positive about.

"It’s an attractive prospect for people to watch. I'd really encourage anybody who's thinking about it to come down and get behind the lads."