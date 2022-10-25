Harrison Biggins' missed sitter all that cost him in Doncaster Rovers player ratings

Jonathan Mitchell – seem to enjoy passing the ball around even if he did cause a few nervy moments 6

Ro-Shaun Williams – likewise, the Manchester United product kept the Rovers fans on the edge of their seats early on 5

Tom Anderson – his usual solid self at the heart of defence 6

Adam Long – one big block was particularly important in the first half 6

Kyle Knoyle – got forward well and created some chances from wing-back 7

Harrison Biggins – nearly scored an outstanding goal to cap a confident display, but ended up missing a crucial sitter at the back post 8

Ben Close – an energetic performance in the middle of a Clayton-less midfield 7

POOR PRODUCT: Doncaster Rovers forward Luke Molyneux

James Maxwell – relished the attacking freedom 7

Luke Molyneux – made Biggins' chance but his end product was too often lacking 6

Kyle Hurst – looked the more dangerous of the pair behind George Miller 7

George Miller – missed a very presentable header from a Knoyle cross early on but after the start to the season he had had, he can be forgiven 6

Substitutes:

Jon Taylor (for Hurst, 72) – had a chance almost as soon as he came on 6

Kieran Agard (for Miller, 72) – not a huge factor in the game 5

Adam Clayton (for Close, 79) – showed a good attitude after being dropped 6