Harrison Biggins' missed sitter all that cost him in Doncaster Rovers player ratings
Doncaster Rovers put on an eye-catching performance but were defeated 1-0 by Stevenage in Danny Schofield’s first home game.
Jonathan Mitchell – seem to enjoy passing the ball around even if he did cause a few nervy moments 6
Ro-Shaun Williams – likewise, the Manchester United product kept the Rovers fans on the edge of their seats early on 5
Tom Anderson – his usual solid self at the heart of defence 6
Most Popular
Adam Long – one big block was particularly important in the first half 6
Kyle Knoyle – got forward well and created some chances from wing-back 7
Harrison Biggins – nearly scored an outstanding goal to cap a confident display, but ended up missing a crucial sitter at the back post 8
Ben Close – an energetic performance in the middle of a Clayton-less midfield 7
James Maxwell – relished the attacking freedom 7
Luke Molyneux – made Biggins' chance but his end product was too often lacking 6
Kyle Hurst – looked the more dangerous of the pair behind George Miller 7
George Miller – missed a very presentable header from a Knoyle cross early on but after the start to the season he had had, he can be forgiven 6
Substitutes:
Jon Taylor (for Hurst, 72) – had a chance almost as soon as he came on 6
Kieran Agard (for Miller, 72) – not a huge factor in the game 5
Adam Clayton (for Close, 79) – showed a good attitude after being dropped 6
Not used: Jones, Woltman, Seaman, Faulkner.