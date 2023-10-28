All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Harrogate Town 0 Crewe Alexandra 1: Zac Williams goal hands victory to visitors

Crewe Alexandra racked up their first back-to-back away wins since August 2021 after Zac Williams’ first-half goal secured a 1-0 triumph at Harrogate Town.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 28th Oct 2023, 17:57 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 17:57 BST

Williams’ effort condemned the sorry Sulphurites to a fifth straight home defeat, which represents their worst sequence as an EFL outfit.

Away keeper Harvey Davies had earlier made an excellent save to push Matty Daly’s rising 12-yard drive around his far post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Long narrowly missed the target from the edge of the box at the other end before Williams opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark.

Most Popular
Williams’ effort condemned the sorry Sulphurites to a fifth straight home defeat. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesWilliams’ effort condemned the sorry Sulphurites to a fifth straight home defeat. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Williams’ effort condemned the sorry Sulphurites to a fifth straight home defeat. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Mickey Demetriou’s long throw from the left was allowed to bounce in the home box and the 19-year-old midfielder headed in off the far post from two yards out.

After the break, Joel Tabiner survived strong home appeals for a penalty when he appeared to pin Daly to the ground, while Harrogate midfielder Levi Sutton headed wide of an empty goal after Davies had punched away a George Thomson corner.

Centre-back Connor O’Riordan might have made the margin of victory greater, though, when he shot wide from eight yards and substitute keeper Lewis Thomas, making his EFL debut as a replacement for Mark Oxley, also made a smart stoppage-time save to deny Courtney Baker-Richardson.