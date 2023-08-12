All Sections
Harrogate Town 0 Forest Green Rovers 1: Matty Stevens header enough to secure win over Simon Weaver's side

Forest Green Rovers enjoyed their first away league win since the opening day of last season as a second-half Matty Stevens goal secured a 1-0 triumph at Harrogate Town.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 12th Aug 2023, 20:34 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 20:34 BST

Stevens, who netted 27 times as Rovers won promotion in 2021/22 but only managed one goal last term, was credited with the final touch on a goal-bound effort by strike partner Tyrese Omotoye.

His 46th-minute header also sealed only a second win of any kind in 29 contests for the Gloucestershire outfit, following their relegation in spring.

Earlier, Omotoye had been denied by home goalkeeper Mark Oxley after an intelligent through ball by Charlie McCann.

Forest Green Rovers enjoyed their first away league win since the opening day of last season as a second-half Matty Stevens goal secured a 1-0 triumph at Harrogate Town. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesForest Green Rovers enjoyed their first away league win since the opening day of last season as a second-half Matty Stevens goal secured a 1-0 triumph at Harrogate Town. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Forest Green Rovers enjoyed their first away league win since the opening day of last season as a second-half Matty Stevens goal secured a 1-0 triumph at Harrogate Town. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

At the other end, meanwhile, Sam Folarin’s firm drive was kept out at the near post by Luke Daniels.

But the visitors forged ahead 55 seconds after the break when Omotoye raced on to McCann’s ball through the right channel and – after cutting it on to his left foot – sent a shot goalwards that a stretching Stevens got a slight touch to from point-blank range.

Daniels later safeguarded the points with a brilliant reflex save to deny Matty Daly from six yards.

