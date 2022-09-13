Harrogate Town 0 Salford City 1: Matty Lund snatches victory with stoppage-time strike

The second-half substitute headed in Elliot Watt’s 93rd-minute free-kick to snatch all three points for the Ammies, condemning their hosts to a fifth consecutive defeat.

Josh Coley should have given Harrogate a first-half lead, but the on-loan Exeter winger could not get the better of goalkeeper Tom King having been played clean through by Alex Pattison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salford then squandered an even better chance to break the deadlock shortly before half-time. The dangerous Luke Bolton cut in off the right and squared for Callum Hendry, who was denied from close range by Pete Jameson’s fine reaction stop.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver watched his side suffer late defeat against Salford. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

The second period was less than a minute old when Salford wasted another clear opportunity, Theo Vassell powering a free header from a right-wing corner over the top.