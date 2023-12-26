Thomson secured Gate a third straight League Two win – equalling the Sulphurites’ best sequence as an English Football League outfit – in the third minute of added time after veteran striker Jack Muldoon had cancelled out Jack Nolan’s second-half opener for the visitors.

Earlier, during an entertaining first period, Accrington keeper Joe Walsh make two excellent saves to parry away a thumping Thomson volley and Matty Foulds’ overhead kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the other end, meanwhile, James Belshaw denied Josh Woods after he had been sent clear by Stephen Dooley’s sloppy pass and Liam Gibson went close to an own goal when a mistimed header clipped the top of the home crossbar.

Harrogate Town left it late against Accrington Stanley. Image: Bruce Rollinson

The deadlock was broken in the 57th minute when Shaun Whalley made inroads down the right flank before squaring to Nolan who sidefooted firmly past Belshaw from 10 yards.

But Harrogate were back on terms six minutes later when Thomson was fouled by Tommy Leigh and then sent the resulting free-kick in from the right with Muldoon heading in at the far post after the ball had bounced in the visitors’ six-yard box.