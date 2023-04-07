HARROGATE TOWN left it late as they came back from the dead to salvage a point at home to AFC Wimbledon on Good Friday.

Trailing 2-0 with just a minute of the regulation 90 remaining, Luke Armstrong got the Sulphurites back into the contest before Levi Sutton netted a dramatic equaliser with virtually the last kick off the game.

With second-from-bottom Hartlepool United thrashing Grimsby, Simon Weaver’s team now sit 20th in the table, two points clear of the bottom two with a game in hand on all of the sides below them.

In truth, a comeback never really looked on the cards, but one did materialise as the home side kept plugging away in the spring sunshine.

GREAT LEVELLER: Levi Sutton struck a dramatic injury-time equaliser to seal a comeback for Harrogate from 2-0 down at home to AFC Wimbledon. Picture courtesy of Matt Kirkham.

They fell behind with 32 minutes on the clock when the lively Sam Pearson cut in off the right wing and saw his stinging effort blocked by Tom Eastman, only for Ethan Chislett to react quickest inside the box to beat the exposed Mark Oxley.

Town could have fallen two goals behind on 57 minutes when Pearson raided down the right and almost caught Oxley out at his near post. But, from the resulting corner, they doubled their advantage and looked to be on course for the most routing of victories.

Oxley got an unconvincing hand to Lee Brown’s right-wing corner and could only help the ball as far as Chislett, who met it on the edge of the box and found the net with a first-time effort.

With 89 minutes on the clock and the stands emptying, Kazeem Olaigbe showed nimble feet on the edge of the box before sliding the ball into the feet of Armstrong, who finished clinically.

STRIKE ONE: Luke Armstrong got the first goal in Harrogate Town's stunning late comeback at home to AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

With six added minutes displayed, the Sulphurites stepped up the attacking intensity, although they were grateful when Oxley saved with his legs to deny substitute Jack Currie one-on-one.

Seconds later, Matty Foulds delivered a corner from the right, finding Sutton at the far post where he took a touch before crashing the ball into the roof of the net.