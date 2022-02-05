The on-loan Sunderland winger struck twice in the second half as Town made it three wins from three meetings against the 2013 League Cup finalists.

Earlier, home keeper Mark Oxley had made three smart saves to keep his team on level terms at the break, as he denied Tom Elliott, Jamie Walker and Andy Cook.

The Bantams continued to press after the restart, with Oxley again showing outstanding reflexes to keep out Cook’s downward header, while Warren Burrell also cleared a Yann Songo’o header off the line.

AT THE DOUBLE: Jack Diamond scored both goals as Harrogate beat Bradford 2-0. Picture: PA Wire.

But, despite having had 16 goal attempts by the hour mark, the visitors fell behind to Harrogate’s second chance of the afternoon in the 62nd minute when Alex Pattison fed Diamond through the left channel and his diagonal 10-yard shot deflected off Oscar Threlkeld and over helpless keeper Alex Bass.