The hosts looked to have reignited their own play-off ambitions after goals by George Thomson and Jack Muldoon had cancelled out Harry Beautyman’s first-half opener for the visitors.

But Moore’s late leveller for second-bottom Sutton leaves the Sulphurites five places behind the top seven with two games left to play.

Sutton, meanwhile, lie one point away adrift of safety after wins for relegation rivals Colchester and Grimsby.

Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town drew with Sutton United. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

United had carried the greater attacking threat during the opening exchanges before Beautyman broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time after turning in a low Coley cross from close range.

But Harrogate began the second half with greater purpose and were level less than four minutes into the restart when Matty Foulds’ pull-back from the left byline was guided inside the far post by Thomson from 12 yards.

The hosts then forged ahead in devastating fashion with Thomson’s quickly-taken free-kick releasing substitute Sam Folarin through the left channel.

He then squared to fellow replacement Muldoon who, after sprinting into the penalty box, emphatically finished high to Sutton keeper Steve Arnold’s left in the 80th minute.