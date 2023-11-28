HARROGATE TOWN staged a stirring fightback to secure a share of the points as they forced Wrexham to squander a two-goal lead.

Visiting midfielders Andy Cannon and Elliot Lee, with his 11th goal of the season, had put the Dragons in the ascendancy but Harrogate, without a home win for more than two months, were good value for a point by the final whistle.

Earlier, home goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell had performed heroics to deny Lee, Cannon and Aaron Hayden before Wrexham forged ahead in the 36th minute when James McLean pulled the ball back from the left byline for Cannon to side-foot inside the far post from 15 yards.

The visitors’ advantage was doubled five minutes later when Harrogate failed to deal with a Ben Tozer long throw from the right and Paul Mullin, lurking at the far post, helped the ball on to Lee, who prodded in from two yards.

COMEBACK: Harrogate Town's Anthony O'Connor scored the equalising goal against Wrexham. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Dean Cornelius went on to reduce the deficit on the stroke of half-time when he fired into Arthur Okonkwo’s bottom-right corner from the edge of the box after persistent play by Jack Muldoon but there was still time for Tom O’Connor to rattle a home upright from 30 yards before the break.

Harrogate’s Anthony O’Connor then levelled two minutes after the restart when he powered a header past Mark Howard, on for the injured Okonkwo, following George Thomson’s free-kick from the right.