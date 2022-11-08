Harrogate Town 3 Carlisle United 3: Cruel last-gasp heartache for Town

To the uninitiated, Glass was the on-loan goalkeeper who was the toast of Cumbria - and talk of football briefly - after firing home a scarcely-believable winner in the fifth minute of stoppage-time to keep tonight's opponents Carlisle United in the league on the final day of the 1998-99 campaign at the expense of poor old Scarborough.

Across North Yorkshire, Harrogate - in their third season in the EFL - are the ones in present-day strife and the sporting waters in the spa town have been choppy for most of the autumn.

It looked like they had calmed down a little with Simon Weaver's side leading 3-2 going into stoppage-time, only for an equaliser in the third minute of added on from Carlisle's Owen Moxon to deny Harrogate a fourth successive home victory over the Cumbrians. Not quite as late as Glass’s moment, but still painful.

Warren Burrell celebrates scoring Harrogate's second equaliser against Carlisle. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

It was not to be for Harrogate, but when the dust settles, they should take away plenty from this, particularly in terms of their vibrant, intense attacking performance.

In their current predicament, Town will grasp onto any positive they can.

Going into this game, mercifully there were some. The form of Huddersfield Town loanee Matty Daly, who had netted in his previous four matches, was one such reason for hope.

Daly’s strike had maintained Harrogate’s 100 per cent winning record at Yorkshire rivals Bradford City in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Here, it was the turn of another player loaned from the Terriers in Jaheim Headley to see his name in lights with his first senior goal, a fine run and low drive to put Harrogate ahead 14 minutes from time on a night when they came from behind twice.

Unfortunately, the visitors had the final word on a breathless night.

Two other players recruited on loan from Huddersfield in Josh Austerfield and Danny Grant also displayed themselves in a good light for Harrogate, whose offensive poise was eye-catching.

First-half scorer Luke Armstrong was also full of heart, threat and desire.

But after offering so much in a forward sense, they could not quite see the game out. Points are won and lost in both boxes as a former centre-half worth his salt in Weaver won't need telling twice.

Harrogate’s first-half performance provided welcome warmth on a chilly November night, with their crisp attacking play, particularly down the right, posing no end of problems for the Carlisle backline, who switched to a back four at the interval.

Aside from a fantastic 12th-minute opener from Taylor Charters, who chose an opportune moment to score his first ever league goal with an unstoppable 25-yarder left-footed drive which arrowed into the top corner, the near 600-strong travelling Cumbrian support saw their side on the back foot.

Armstrong, who did not give the United defence a moments’ peace from the first whistle, signalled his intentions from the off, harassing veteran Paul Huntington to set up Daly, who tested the reactions of Tomas Holy.

A maiden senior goal from Charters threatened to lower the tone but Town’s response was strong and concerted, with Daly spurning a golden chance to level straight away.

The hosts did not feel sorry for themselves. Daly stung the palms of Holy before Jack Muldoon sent Armstrong clear and he tucked the ball home nicely.

Moments later, Armstrong almost added a second with Daly hitting the post shortly before half-time.

Carlisle made the most of the reprieve, sorted things out and restored their lead with a deadly header from ex-Leeds United player Ryan Edmondson following a superb left-wing cross from Jack Armer to put Carlisle back in front.

It did not deter the hosts commendably as they did it the hard way again.

Grant manufactured a chance on the left only for Holy to tip his effort over. His resultant inswinging corner was buried by the head of Burrell - with his first goal of the season.

Austerfield was a whisker away from a third with a curler before Headley had his moment.

Amid late pressure, veteran Huntington went close twice before Harrogate were cruelly breached by Moxon at the back post.

You have to go back to March 2021 for the last time Harrogate picked up three points on a Tuesday night in front of their own fans.