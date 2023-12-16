Harrogate Town ended a seven-game run without a home win by confidently beating Notts County 3-1 in League Two.

Midfielder George Thomson’s eighth goal of the season and further efforts from Abraham Odoh and Matty Daly saw Town enjoy a repeat outcome of the 2019-20 Vanarama National League play-off final between the two teams.

Jodi Jones netted for County but Luke Williams’ off-form outfit have now lost six out of their last eight contests.

Harrogate forged ahead in the seventh minute with Odoh releasing Daly down the left flank before his cross was struck emphatically first time beyond Magpies goalkeeper Aidan Stone’s right arm by Thomson from 12 yards out.

George Thomson was on target for Harrogate Town. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

That advantage was doubled just past the half-hour mark when Stone spilled a low drive by Daly and Odoh pounced to find an inviting net from six yards.

A laboured County side had plenty of possession but barely got out of their own half during the opening 45 minutes as repeated backpasses to Stone were greeted with sarcastic cheers by the home fans.

The game followed a similar pattern after the break but the Magpies were thrown a lifeline midway through the second period when Jones fired a fierce 20-yard free-kick into James Belshaw’s top-left corner after Kayne Ramsay had tripped Sam Austin.

