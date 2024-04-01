Matty Daly (two), Anthony O’Connor, Jack Muldoon and Abraham Odoh emphatically turned the tables after George Lapslie had given the visitors the lead, meaning the Gills also lost after scoring an opening goal for the first time since January 2022.

Weaver confirmed his players would be given a two-day break as the Sulphurites moved to within four points of a top-seven spot.

ON TARGET: Jack Muldoon was among the goals for Harrogate Town Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We just want to be fighting until the last ball is kicked,” Weaver declared. “We’ve only gone up one place but we’ve also made up a point and, at this stage of the season, that’s huge for us.

“We’ll have two days off now to rest minds, as well as bodies, to come back refreshed and looking forward to another big game at a big ground against Notts County.

“Hopefully, we can have a repeat performance. I can’t promise the same scoreline, but I’ll be looking for another whole-hearted and positive display.”

Praising his players’ response to trailing at the interval, Weaver added: “I really enjoyed the second half after the first had been a bit of a struggle.

“At half-time, we just asked for a positive reaction and that’s what the lads delivered. We got straight on to the front foot and the subs then gave us fresh legs.