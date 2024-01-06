Harrogate Town and Doncaster Rovers player ratings as one man stands out

Doncaster Rovers were the better team over 90 minutes at Wetherby Road, but Harrogate Town had the best player.

As a result, the Sulphurites ran out 3-1 winners without that being reflected in the individual player ratings.

James Belshaw – nothing he could do about Tommy Rowe's goal 6

Kayne Ramsay – a real attacking force in the second half 7

Anthony O'Connor – his interception was instrumental in the crucial second goal 7

Liam Gibson – solid defensive performance 6

Matty Foulds – Luke Molyneux gave him problems in the first 15 minutes of the second half 6

OUTSTANDING: Harrogate Town's Abraham Odoh

Dean Cornelius – held the midfield together 6

Stephen Dooley – another who got stuck in well 6

George Thomson – no goal to continue his run but an important display 7

Adam Odoh – scored one and made one in a wonderful individual performance 8

Sam Folarin – a big threat and a goalscorer in the first half, it was a blow he did not reappear for the second 7

Jack Muldoon – led the line without any real chances falling to him 6

Substitutes:

James Daly (for Folarin, HT) – big shoes to fill and he responded with his first goal for Harrogate 7

Josh Falkingham (for Cornelius, 81) – brought on to lock down the midfield N/A

Levi Sutton (for Dooley, 81) – likewise N/A

Wayne Burrell (for Odoh, 90+4) – essentially brought on to get Odoh a deserved standing ovation N/A

Not used: Sivi, O'Boyle, Mooney.

Louis Jones – beaten by good goals, he had little else to do 6

Jamie Sterry – booked for a foul on Sam Folarin, who kept him on his toes 6

Joseph Olowu – a few sloppy moments in possession 5

Owen Bailey – some good moments defensively 7

Jack Senior – got up and down the left well 6

Harrison Biggins – always positive in midfield but unable to make much happen 6

Ben Close – a good performance in central midfield 6

Tommy Rowe – a stunning goal and a couple of terrific passes 7

Luke Molyneux – had a 15-minute spell where Harrogate could not live with him but he did not score 7

Joe Ironside – not enough to work off 6

Mo Faal – got brighter as the first half went on but less of an influence when he moved to centre-forward 7

Substitutes:

Tom Nixon (for Sterry, 72) – picked up a booking 4

George Broadbent (for Biggins, 72) – as with the other two, unable to turn the game back 5

Conor Carty (for Faal, 72) – debut 5