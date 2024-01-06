Harrogate Town and Doncaster Rovers player ratings as one man stands out
As a result, the Sulphurites ran out 3-1 winners without that being reflected in the individual player ratings.
Harrogate Town (4-2-3-1)
James Belshaw – nothing he could do about Tommy Rowe's goal 6
Kayne Ramsay – a real attacking force in the second half 7
Anthony O'Connor – his interception was instrumental in the crucial second goal 7
Liam Gibson – solid defensive performance 6
Matty Foulds – Luke Molyneux gave him problems in the first 15 minutes of the second half 6
Dean Cornelius – held the midfield together 6
Stephen Dooley – another who got stuck in well 6
George Thomson – no goal to continue his run but an important display 7
Adam Odoh – scored one and made one in a wonderful individual performance 8
Sam Folarin – a big threat and a goalscorer in the first half, it was a blow he did not reappear for the second 7
Jack Muldoon – led the line without any real chances falling to him 6
Substitutes:
James Daly (for Folarin, HT) – big shoes to fill and he responded with his first goal for Harrogate 7
Josh Falkingham (for Cornelius, 81) – brought on to lock down the midfield N/A
Levi Sutton (for Dooley, 81) – likewise N/A
Wayne Burrell (for Odoh, 90+4) – essentially brought on to get Odoh a deserved standing ovation N/A
Not used: Sivi, O'Boyle, Mooney.
Doncaster Rovers (4-3-3)
Louis Jones – beaten by good goals, he had little else to do 6
Jamie Sterry – booked for a foul on Sam Folarin, who kept him on his toes 6
Joseph Olowu – a few sloppy moments in possession 5
Owen Bailey – some good moments defensively 7
Jack Senior – got up and down the left well 6
Harrison Biggins – always positive in midfield but unable to make much happen 6
Ben Close – a good performance in central midfield 6
Tommy Rowe – a stunning goal and a couple of terrific passes 7
Luke Molyneux – had a 15-minute spell where Harrogate could not live with him but he did not score 7
Joe Ironside – not enough to work off 6
Mo Faal – got brighter as the first half went on but less of an influence when he moved to centre-forward 7
Substitutes:
Tom Nixon (for Sterry, 72) – picked up a booking 4
George Broadbent (for Biggins, 72) – as with the other two, unable to turn the game back 5
Conor Carty (for Faal, 72) – debut 5
Not used: Hurst, McGrath, Faulkner, Bottomley.
