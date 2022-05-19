Harrogate Town announce £3.5m investment to improve their Wetherby Road home

Plans include a new seated stand which will increase Wetherby Road's 5,000 capacity, a new bar and increased corporate hospitality.

The work will be phased over the next calendar year.

IMPROVEMENTS: Harrogate Town are looking to improve facilities for Wetherby Road fans

New energy-saving LED floodlights have been installed to improve the lighting and the environmental impact, and the pitch has been relayed.

A new ticketing system is also due to be announced soon.

"It’s now two years since we were promoted to EFL for the first time in our history," said chief executive Sarah Barry. "As we come out of the pandemic and get back to regular fixtures and crowds, the time is right for us to invest in our future.

"Our proposals stem from listening to feedback from fans in a number of areas. Easier ticketing, better flow through turnstiles and an improved refreshments offering are some of the suggestions that have been made and have been taken on board.