Harrogate Town are safe but Alex Pattison could be moving on

Alex Pattison is “unlikely” to remain a Harrogate Town player beyond the end of the current season.

The influential midfielder’s contract is up this summer and, while the former Wycombe Wanderers man is yet to make a firm decision on his future, Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver doesn’t anticipate him extending his stay at Wetherby Road.

Pattison, 25, signed a two-year deal with the North Yorkshire side in 2021 and has indicated his desire to see it out before working out what comes next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s unlikely that Patto will be staying,” Weaver said.

Alex Pattison of Harrogate Town (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“He’s a really honest lad, is Alex. He signed for two years and he’s always maintained that he would play out his contract and then aim to get back to playing League One football or higher.

“Last summer there was a bit of interest in him and we offered him a new deal at that time. He said that while he wasn’t demanding to leave then, and wasn’t going to be downing tools or anything like that, he just wanted to see out his contract then review his options at the end of the season. That is still the case and I think that’s fair enough.

“To be fair to the lad, when there was that interest in him last summer he picked up the phone straight away and said he was staying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pattison has been one of Town’s standout performers since joining from Wycombe, scoring 10 goals and assisting six in 47 appearances last term, then netting eight and setting up six in 39 outings so far this season.