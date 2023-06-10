HARROGATE TOWN have bolstered their defensive options with the signings of Bradford City defender Matty Foulds and Crewe Alexandra centre-half Rod McDonald.

Both have penned two-year deals.

Foulds made 21 appearances for Simon Weaver's side after joining on loan in the January transfer window.

Prior to heading to Wetherby Road, the left-back had played the full 90 minutes in each of the Bantams’ previous 18 league matches, but was still allowed to move onto Harrogate.

Matty Foulds. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

The 25-year-old displayed similar consistency for the Sulphurites and has now joined for an undisclosed fee.

Bradford-born Foulds said: “I am delighted to be here on a permanent basis now.

"I have been in contact with the gaffer since the season finished. Speaking to him, I quickly realised that his aspirations are very similar to what I want for this club.

“It’s always nice to know someone wants you and I got that sense from the gaffer. I came in for the second half of last season and absolutely loved it, so it was a no-brainer for me to come here.”

Harrogate signing Rod McDonald. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

McDonald, 31, impressed at Crewe last season, with the Liverpool-born player being named as the club’s player of the year.

He arrives with a wealth of EFL experience, having made just short of 200 appearances across the lower divisions for the likes of Northampton, Coventry, Wimbledon and Carlisle.

Meanwhile, Bradford will provide the opposition for Bury on their emotional first game back at their Gigg Lane home later this summer.

City visit the Shakers for a friendly on Saturday, July 8 (3pm).

FC Halifax Town have lost a second key player in the space of 24 hours with midfielder Harvey Gilmour signing for the Shaymen's traditional rivals Rochdale.

The move follows on from captain Jack Senior's departure to League Two side Doncaster Rovers on a two-year deal.

Gilmour joins from the National League newcomers on an identical contract after rejecting overtures to stay with Halifax.

The Sheffield-born midfielder has previously been on the books at Sheffield United, Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County.

Gilmour said: “I’ve had a conversation with the gaffer, he’s told me how he wants to play and how it fitted me and my style of play. From there it was quite quick with how it happened.

“I’m left-footed, I try and play off one-and-two touches, nice and quick and get it to the players who score the most."

McNulty added: "First and foremost Harvey is a really good footballer, that I like.

“He can play a number of positions in midfield, and he's very comfortable with the ball at his feet. He's proven himself at National League level and is someone who I think could play higher.

"He's had a brilliant season with Halifax, playing a full campaign there, which culminated in him winning the FA Trophy final against Gateshead.

"Alongside being a key player in controlling games he's also tenacious and committed defensively which is important.