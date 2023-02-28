Harrogate Town boost survival bid in draw with promotion-chasing Northampton Town

Luke Armstrong’s 11th goal of the season saw Harrogate edge five points clear of the League Two trapdoor following a 1-1 home draw with promotion hopefuls Northampton.

The Sulphurites gained a point on second-bottom Crawley as Armstrong cancelled out Mitch Pinnock’s opener for the Cobblers.

Earlier, Harrogate had the best chance of the opening 45 minutes but Danny Grant headed wastefully wide from Levi Sutton’s right-wing cross and his side have now scored just one first-half goal in their last 10 contests.

Instead, the Cobblers broke the deadlock in the 49th minute after Harrogate’s on-loan Southampton winger Kazeem Olaigbe had given the ball away in his own half.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Luke Armstrong of Harrogate Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Harrogate Town at Sixfields on April 18, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Pinnock’s 25-yard drive then took a big deflection off Anthony O’Connor and spun into keeper Mark Oxley’s bottom left corner.

