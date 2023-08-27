SIMON WEAVER was encouraged by the manner in which Harrogate Town ended their run of three successive League Two defeats.

Luke Armstrong and George Thomson got the goals as the Sulphurites registered their first home win of the season in the league at home to an in-form Morecambe.

A sorry afternoon for the Shrimps was summed up by the misfortunes of centre-back Farrend Rawson, who conceded a first-half penalty, converted by Armstrong, before being yellow carded for his protests.

He was then sent off for a second bookable offence in the 66th minute after fouling James Daly, with Thomson going on to curl the subsequent free kick into Stuart Moore’s top-right corner.

SECOND COMING: George Thomson made it 2-0 to Harrogate Town against Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Matt Kirkham.

Thomson had earlier seen his 19th-minute shot on the turn parried by Moore, with Rawson adjudged to have handled Sam Folarin’s follow-up effort.

The Shrimps defender vehemently argued that the ball had thudded into his ribs but Armstrong drilled the spot-kick into Moore’s bottom-left corner, with Rawson and fellow centre-back Jacob Bedeau cautioned for their continued remonstrations.

Thomson went on to spectacularly rub further salt in the wounds from 25 yards after Rawson’s dismissal.

The visitors did not manage their first – and only – shot on target until the 86th minute, with Adam Mayor’s firm drive from the edge of the box tipped over by Mark Oxley.

ENCORAGED: Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We showed great urgency in our performance and earned the right to play by winning the first and second balls,” said a delighted Weaver. “It was maybe a pressing of the reset button, because we came into the ring swinging.

“After three defeats, it’s perhaps easier to try and protect a lead when you go 1-0 up, so it was pleasing that we remained on the front foot and saw the game out.

“There were no passengers – we were in people’s faces and had winners out there on the park.

“It was a clear identity of what we want to be. You have to react to disappointments by not being passive and we certainly weren’t passive in this game.”

Harrogate Town: Oxley, Sims, O'Connor, McDonald, Foulds, Falkingham, Sutton (Burrell 80), Thomson, Folarin (Muldoon 77), J Daly (Odoh 88), Armstrong. Unused substitutes: Smith, M Daly, Thomas, Gibson.

Morecambe: Moore, Love, Rawson, Bedeau (Davenport 63), Senior (Tutonda 63), Songo'o, King (Stokes 77), Bloxham, McKiernan (Taylor 36), Mayor, Mellon (Slew 77). Unused substitutes: C Smith, A Smith.