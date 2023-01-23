HARROGATE TOWN boss Simon Weaver has paid tribute to 'instrumental' club captain Josh Falkingham after the stalwart signed a two-year contract extension with the League Two club.

The former Leeds United player has been a pivotal figure in Town's remarkable journey up to the English Football League, after joining the club from Darlington in 2017.

The 32-year-old, who has made over 150 appearances for the club, is now contracted until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Manager Simon Weaver said: “Josh has played an instrumental part in the climb the club has been on in recent years. We are delighted that he has signed this extension.

Josh Falkingham. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

“Players, teammates, staff and supporters can all see how much this club means to him and that passion and determination is a great attribute to have in any dressing room.”

Commenting about his new deal, Falkingham continued: “I am absolutely delighted to have extended my stay for another two years.

"I really want to play my part in pushing the club forward in that time and together hopefully we can keep improving and pushing up the table.

"For me, it has always been about working hard and constantly trying to improve. I always push myself to give everything for this club and I will continue to do that."

Earlier on in the day, Town confirmed that they had allowed defender Miles Welch-Hayes to head out to National League outfit Altrincham on loan for the rest of the season.