SIMON WEAVER credited his Harrogate Town players’ approach to training during their enforced 13-day break as the contributing factor behind their positive display at Tranmere Rovers.

The Sulphurites ultimately had to settle for just a point despite creating more than enough chances to win the game comfortably, Luke Armstrong’s early opener cancelled out before half-time by a fortuitous leveler.

Weaver had said in the build-up to the game that there could be no excuses for not being quick “out of the blocks” after almost a fortnight off – and his players did not disappoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having seen last weekend’s scheduled fixture at Newport rearranged due to international call-ups, Harrogate got their noses in front with just four minutes on the clock and looked the more likely throughout, managing 16 shots, nine of which were on target.

Rovers, by comparison, mustered just the one effort on Mark Oxley’s goal.

"Straight from the off, we looked on it,” Weaver reflected. “I thanked the lads for training so well that it set up this performance.

"I’ve not felt so good for quite some time about the performances of the whole squad in training. The last couple of weeks is probably the best we have trained for the last couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There has been a real togetherness, but a good edge to training, a competitive edge. We’ve been doing a little bit of extra work as well and there has been time to work with the players. The lads have executed the sessions so well and acquitted themselves with energy and taken that into this game.

FIRST UP: Luke Armstrong gave Harrogate Town the lead at Tranemere Rovers. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“I’ve got a good feeling about the performance and the point. It’s a difficult place to come, we knew we had to remain composed throughout, pass the ball, which we did right from the off and caused them problems, having 16 shots.