HARROGATE TOWN manager Simon Weaver admits that the decision of Luke Armstrong not to make himself available for selection in the club's League Two opener at Doncaster Rovers left him disappointed - but he insists that the club's star striker won't push through a move.

In a statement ahead of the game, Harrogate confirmed that Armstrong, who top-scored for Town with 16 goals last season, 'made himself unavailable for selection' at the Eco-Power Stadium in a shock development.

The Sulphurites star player, 27, has been the subject of interest from clubs in Scotland, League One and League Two following his feats with the North Yorkshire club, where he scored 16 goals last term.

Bids have been turned down as they did not reach Harrogate's valuation and Weaver has stressed that the player will only leave if that changes and a replacement is lined up first.

Luke Armstrong. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Harrogate made light of Armstrong's absence to secure a superb and deserved win at Rovers on Grant McCann's 'second coming' at the club.

Armstrong's replacement, Jack Muldoon, netted the only goal of the game midway through the second half from the penalty spot after Joseph Olowu was penalised for a foul on Sam Folarin.

He said: "I didn't want the supporters to think we have left him out. It is not a situation we have created and I like to be transparent.

"We have had interest and offers for him and we have offered him a new renewed three-year deal because he has deserved it.

"But on Thursday, he came with his agent and decided to go and didn't think he would be in the right mind to perform this afternoon, which was disappointing.

"But at the same time, Jack Muldoon stepped into the breach and can be proud of his performance.

"Two things need to happen if he (Armstrong) is to go. We would need a significant fee and we also need to find a proper replacement."