Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver on why point was the least Sulphurites deserved from Wrexham clash
Wrexham were in the ascendancy following efforts from midfield duo Andy Cannon and Elliot Lee but Harrogate hit back either side of half-time with replies from Dean Cornelius and Anthony O’Connor to secure a 2-2 draw.
And Abraham Odoh should have even secured maximum hosts for the Sulphurites, who are winless at home since September 23, when he fired wide of a gaping goal.
“We were disappointed to be 2-0 down and the second goal was a poor one to concede from the long throw, because we had practised that for the majority of the day before the game, but the reaction was brilliant,” said Harrogate boss, Weaver.
“We got right on the front foot and it was a strong response. We showed spirit and character and the least we deserved was a point.
“We believe something is happening at the club now and that we are moving forward and it’s all about building momentum.
“I didn’t envisage us going 2-0 down, because I expected a good performance and result despite knowing we were coming up against strong opposition so, to come back and get a draw should do wonders for our confidence.
“We felt our pace and rhythm upset them a bit in the second half and the front four caused them problems with the midfield two backing that up with energy and grit.
“It was everything but a win and the noise levels were fantastic from our fans who turned out in their numbers, which was really appreciated.”