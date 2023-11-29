HARROGATE TOWN boss Simon Weaver insisted his team’s performance merited at least a point against Wrexham before heaping praise on a fierce Wetherby Road crowd who helped their team salvage a point in a 2-2 draw at home to Wrexham.

Wrexham were in the ascendancy following efforts from midfield duo Andy Cannon and Elliot Lee but Harrogate hit back either side of half-time with replies from Dean Cornelius and Anthony O’Connor to secure a 2-2 draw.

And Abraham Odoh should have even secured maximum hosts for the Sulphurites, who are winless at home since September 23, when he fired wide of a gaping goal.

“We were disappointed to be 2-0 down and the second goal was a poor one to concede from the long throw, because we had practised that for the majority of the day before the game, but the reaction was brilliant,” said Harrogate boss, Weaver.

EVEN THE SCORE: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“We got right on the front foot and it was a strong response. We showed spirit and character and the least we deserved was a point.

“We believe something is happening at the club now and that we are moving forward and it’s all about building momentum.

“I didn’t envisage us going 2-0 down, because I expected a good performance and result despite knowing we were coming up against strong opposition so, to come back and get a draw should do wonders for our confidence.

“We felt our pace and rhythm upset them a bit in the second half and the front four caused them problems with the midfield two backing that up with energy and grit.