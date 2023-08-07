SIMON WEAVER insists that the door is still open' for unsettled Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong to resume his career with the club.

In a statement ahead of the game, Harrogate confirmed that Armstrong, who top-scored for Town with 16 goals last season, 'made himself unavailable for selection' in Saturday's game at Doncaster Rovers.

The Sulphurites star player, 27, has been the subject of interest from clubs in Scotland, League One and League Two.

Bids have been turned down as they did not make Harrogate's valuation and Weaver has stressed that the player will only leave if that is reached and a replacement is lined up by the club.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver, who says the door is still open for unsettled striker Luke Armstrong to return to the fold after missing the weekend win at Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

On Armstrong, who has two years left on his current deal and has been offered fresh terms, Weaver said: "Luke has been immense for us.

"I expected a lot of interest because he is a top centre-forward, one of the best at our level.

"We have turned down offers and made him a really good offer for what we can do, a new three-year deal.

"But he did make it clear and was honest with me – we have always had a transparent relationship – that he wants to move on and because of the interest, it’s had an unsettling effect. He felt it would be detrimental to the team if he took to the field.

"The door is still open. I dearly wish him to reverse that decision.

"The offer is still on the table. My position is quite clear. I have softened my approach from no sale as he has made it clear he wants to move on.

"I have informed him and his agent that two things need to happen before Luke is able to leave the club. To do the best for our club, we must get a significant fee for him – how we value him. And secondly, we need a replacement that is not just a stocking filler, but is going to make the fans proud.