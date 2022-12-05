The English Football League are in discussions with several clubs to accommodate changes to kick-off times to allow fans attending matches enough time to get home and watch England’s World Cup quarter-final against France.
All clubs have been offered the option by the EFL to bring kick off times.
Rotherham United’s home encounter with Bristol City had previously been moved from a 3pm kick-off to a 12.30pm slot.
The Championship makes its full return to action this weekend with Sheffield United hosting Huddersfield Town at 3pm while Middlesbrough host Luton.Hull City visit Watford on Sunday.
In League One, Sheffield Wednesday face a long trip to Exeter, while Barnsley head south to Oxford.
Doncaster Rovers also must negotiate a lengthy journey to Newport. Bradford City travel to Gillingham on Sunday.
Rovers confirmed in a statement on Monday that the kick-off time for the Newport game would remain at 3pm and said County’s ‘lack of appetite’ to change the starting time meant that the game will kick off at the scheduled time.
A statement read: “The club have been in discussions for more than a month in an attempt to ensure travelling fans would have the best opportunity to watch a potential World Cup quarter-final for England after Rovers’ game in South Wales.
"Further conversations have been held on Monday morning following Gareth Southgate’s side’s progress in the competition, but the kick-off time will stay the same due to a lack of appetite from the home club to bring the fixture forward.”