Harrogate Town chief executive recognised as Sulphurites continue to punch above their weight

Harrogate Town's Sarah Barry has been voted League Two's CEO of the year after only her second season in the job.
By Stuart Rayner
Published 30th May 2023, 12:01 BST

The North Yorkshire club are trying to establish themselves in the Football League on the smallest gates in the competition. Last season's average of 2,296 compared to 17,967 at Bradford City and would have put them in the bottom half of the Conference.

But the Sulphurites have now spent three seasons in League Two, with the work led by Barry off the field backing up long-serving manager Simon Weaver's efforts on it.

“Despite the obvious size constraints and the competition of well-established clubs in Yorkshire, Sarah has successfully led the club through its first phase as an EFL League Two Club," said the commendation. "Off the field, she has professionalised the business operations, both matchday and non-matchday, creating a commercial and operational team which is one of the best in League Two. She has also laid the platform for a very successful community programme.

“Sarah and her team have made Harrogate one of the most welcoming stadiums to visit for both club officials and supporters, despite the restrictions of their stadium.”

The award was voted for by League Two clubs.

AWARD: Harrogate Town chief executive Sarah BarryAWARD: Harrogate Town chief executive Sarah Barry
