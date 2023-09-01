All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Harrogate Town confirm loan capture of Middlesbrough forward 'blessed with pace and trickery'

Harrogate Town have signed forward Jeremy Sivi on loan from Middlesbrough.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Sep 2023, 21:16 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 21:16 BST

The 21-year-old has joined the League Two side on a deal that runs until January, subject to EFL approval.

Sivi’s arrival comes after Harrogate boss Simon Weaver’s admission that no more transfer business was anticipated at the EnviroVent Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate’s latest addition began his career with Leyton Orient before joining Middlesbrough in 2021.

Most Popular
Harrogate Town have signed forward Jeremy Sivi on loan from Middlesbrough. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesHarrogate Town have signed forward Jeremy Sivi on loan from Middlesbrough. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Harrogate Town have signed forward Jeremy Sivi on loan from Middlesbrough. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He spent last season featuring for Middlesbrough’s under-21 side, notching five goals in 12 appearances.

Weaver said: “He’s a tall, wide forward that is blessed with pace and trickery and can score goals, so we’re really excited about bringing him in.

"That vitality that these lads seem to bring with a point to prove coming into senior football, he has bags of talent and athleticism, hopefully we can provide him with a stage to showcase his talents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s going to be surrounded by good people at the club that want to help him, we think he’ll relish playing for points and get excited about playing men’s football where the pressure is on and the crowds are loud.”

Related topics:MiddlesbroughSimon WeaverHarrogateEFLLeague TwoLeyton Orient