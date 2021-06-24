Simon Weaver's men entertain the Greater Manchester outfit - who were relegated from League One last term - at Wetherby Road on August 7 as the 2021/22 League Two campaign gets underway.
The Sulphurites then make the long trip south to tackle Crawley Town the following Saturday (August 14), with a Carabao Cup first round fixture sandwiched in between.
The first Yorkshire Derby between Harrogate and Bradford City takes place at Valley Parade on Boxing Day, with the reverse fixture scheduled for February 5.
Town round-off the regular season at home to newly-promoted Sutton United on May 7.
2021/22 League Two fixtures in full:
AUGUST
7 Rochdale (H)
14 Crawley Town A
17 Leyton Orient A
21 Barrow H
28 Exeter City H
SEPTEMBER
4 Mansfield Town A
11 Newport County H
18 Port Vale A
25 Stevenage H
OCTOBER
2 Oldham Athletic A
9 Scunthorpe United H
16 Colchester United A
19 Tranmere Rovers H
23 Hartlepool United A
30 Bristol Rovers H
NOVEMBER
13 Walsall A
20 Salford City H
23 Carlisle United A
27 Swindon Town A
DECEMBER
7 Forest Green Rovers H
11 Northampton Town H
18 Sutton United A
26 Bradford City A
29 Mansfield Town H
JANUARY 2022
1 Port Vale H
8 Exeter City A
15 Newport County A
22 Oldham Athletic H
29 Stevenage A
FEBRUARY
5 Bradford City H
8 Crawley Town H
12 Rochdale A
19 Leyton Orient H
26 Barrow A
MARCH
5 Hartlepool United H
12 Bristol Rovers A
15 Tranmere Rovers A
19 Walsall H
26 Scunthorpe United A
APRIL
2 Colchester United H
9 Salford City A
15 Swindon Town H
18 Northampton Town A
23 Carlisle United H
30 Forest Green Rovers A
MAY
7 Sutton United H.