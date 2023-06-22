Harrogate Town fixtures: Sulphurites start with derby at ambitious Doncaster Rovers

Under new manager Grant McCann, Rovers have been incredibly active in the transfer market with eight signings already, and will provide a swift test for Simon Weaver's side.
Harrogate's first home game of the season is against relegated Forest Green Rovers the following Saturday.
They face Bradford City on September 16 (away) and March 23 (home), and the visit of Doncaster is pencilled in for January 6, although that is also FA Cup third-round weekend.
Accrington Stanley are the Boxing Day visitors to Wetherby Road.
League Two has added glamour this season with the addition of Hollywood-owned Wrexham and well-backed Notts County, the team Harrogate beat in the 2020 Conference play-off final to reach the Football League.
Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham visit on November 28, the Magpies on December 16.
Harrogate make a first trip to Stadium MK to face the Dons on September 30.
August
5 Doncaster Rovers A
9 League Cup round two
12 Forest Green Rovers H
15 Tranmere Rovers A
19 Accrington Stanley A
26 Morecambe H
30 League Cup round two
September
2 Barrow H
9 Gillingham A (international date)
16 Bradford City A
23 Salford City H
27 League Cup round three
30 Milton Keynes Dons A
October
3 Wimbledon H
7 Newport County A
14 Stockport County H (international date)
21 Colchester United A
24 Mansfield Town H
28 Crewe Alexandra H
November
1 League Cup round four
4 FA Cup round one
11 Walsall A
18 Swindon Town H (international date)
25 Crawley Town A
28 Wrexham H
December
2 FA Cup round two
9 Sutton United A
16 Notts County H
20 League Cup round five
23 Grimsby Town A
26 Accrington Stanley H
29 Tranmere Rovers H
January 2024
1 Morecambe A
6 Doncaster Rovers H or FA Cup round three
10 League Cup semi-final first leg
13 Forest Green Rovers A
20 Grimsby Town H
24 League Cup semi-final second leg
27 Newport County H or FA Cup round four
February
3 Stockport County A
10 Colchester United H
13 Mansfield Town A
17 Crewe Alexandra A
24 Walsall H
28 FA Cup round five
March
2 Swindon Town A
9 Crawley Town H
12 Wrexham A
16 Barrow A or FA Cup quarter-final
23 Bradford City H (international date)
29 Wimbledon A
April
1 Gillingham H
6 Notts County A
13 Sutton United H
20 Milton Keynes Dons H or FA Cup semi-final
27 Salford City A