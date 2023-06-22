Harrogate Town fixtures: Sulphurites start with derby at ambitious Doncaster Rovers

Harrogate Town will start the new season with a Yorkshire derby at Doncaster Rovers.

Under new manager Grant McCann, Rovers have been incredibly active in the transfer market with eight signings already, and will provide a swift test for Simon Weaver's side.

Harrogate's first home game of the season is against relegated Forest Green Rovers the following Saturday.

They face Bradford City on September 16 (away) and March 23 (home), and the visit of Doncaster is pencilled in for January 6, although that is also FA Cup third-round weekend.

Accrington Stanley are the Boxing Day visitors to Wetherby Road.

League Two has added glamour this season with the addition of Hollywood-owned Wrexham and well-backed Notts County, the team Harrogate beat in the 2020 Conference play-off final to reach the Football League.

Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham visit on November 28, the Magpies on December 16.

Harrogate make a first trip to Stadium MK to face the Dons on September 30.

FRESH START: Centre-back Rod McDonald could make his Harrogate Town debut on the opening weekend of August

August

5 Doncaster Rovers A

9 League Cup round two

12 Forest Green Rovers H

15 Tranmere Rovers A

19 Accrington Stanley A

26 Morecambe H

30 League Cup round two

September

2 Barrow H

9 Gillingham A (international date)

16 Bradford City A

23 Salford City H

27 League Cup round three

30 Milton Keynes Dons A

October

3 Wimbledon H

7 Newport County A

14 Stockport County H (international date)

21 Colchester United A

24 Mansfield Town H

28 Crewe Alexandra H

November

1 League Cup round four

4 FA Cup round one

11 Walsall A

18 Swindon Town H (international date)

25 Crawley Town A

28 Wrexham H

December

2 FA Cup round two

9 Sutton United A

16 Notts County H

20 League Cup round five

23 Grimsby Town A

26 Accrington Stanley H

29 Tranmere Rovers H

January 2024

1 Morecambe A

6 Doncaster Rovers H or FA Cup round three

10 League Cup semi-final first leg

13 Forest Green Rovers A

20 Grimsby Town H

24 League Cup semi-final second leg

27 Newport County H or FA Cup round four

February

3 Stockport County A

10 Colchester United H

13 Mansfield Town A

17 Crewe Alexandra A

24 Walsall H

28 FA Cup round five

March

2 Swindon Town A

9 Crawley Town H

12 Wrexham A

16 Barrow A or FA Cup quarter-final

23 Bradford City H (international date)

29 Wimbledon A

April

1 Gillingham H

6 Notts County A

13 Sutton United H

20 Milton Keynes Dons H or FA Cup semi-final