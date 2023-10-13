Harrogate Town have a 'feel-good factor' and not just in-form opponents Stockport County, insists Simon Weaver

HARROGATE Town's next opponents Stockport County may be on the crest of a wave ahead of their weekend visit to Wetherby Road - but the hosts' have a bit of a 'feel-good factor' themselves.

That's the message from manager Simon Weaver ahead of the Sulphurites' League Two meeting with a County side who have recorded six of the best in terms of successive league wins.

Town's home form remains a bit thorny, but a run of three victories in their past four league outings ensures they are in a good place ahead of a fascinating looking fixture.

Weaver said: "There's a feel-good factor and the lads are playing well at the minute and there's a chemistry in the team and it's a good challenge to have on the back of a decent run ourselves.

"There's not that fear of failure as there can be after five or six indifferent performances and results.

"We can have a go at Stockport; not with nothing to lose and you always want to guard against complacency. But we have to be positive, on the front foot and try and make things happen.

"We have got to have respect for them as they are a fantastic team who are scoring goals and playing ever so well.

"But we have to focus on ourselves and make sure we have a continuation of the consistency in the way we do things and fight the fight. It is sure to be a good atmosphere and I believe we can do well.

"It's our job to learn from each performance, good and bad and move on quickly and press the reset button as we do after a win.

"Last week was a fantastic win away from home and we were great on and off the ball. But we have to keep doing it and doing the job right."

Weaver says that Saturday’s game is likely to come too soon for Rod McDonald, Levi Sutton and Abraham Odoh, who were not involved in the midweek EFL Trophy game with Accrington Stanley.