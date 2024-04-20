Harrogate Town have made 'massive strides' with club record EFL points total

The Sulphurites have, nevertheless, racked up a club-record number of EFL points in a campaign since their 2020 promotion and are also guaranteed to finish in their highest position.

A brace from 18-goal leading marksman George Thomson, following Abraham Odoh’s opener, proved insufficient as the visitors secured maximum points thanks to efforts from Alex Gilbey, Max Dean, Stephen Wearne, Emre Tezgel and Ellis Harrison.

Weaver said: “It was a crazy game really.

Proud - Simon Weaver, Harrogate Town manager (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“To see the first goal go in after 30 minutes and then have so many after that and it could have been even more with the number of times we hit the woodwork. We looked very good going forward but we made some poor decisions defensively.

“But I can still take a lot of pride from playing such a great style of football throughout and creating so many chances against a good team who almost went up automatically. We have made massive strides this season without a doubt.”

Weaver is also running out of superlatives for talismanic 31-year-old skipper Thomson, adding: “He’s been immense this season and played an integral role for us throughout. You can just feel his presence on the pitch.

“He’s a good leader out there and on the training ground and he’s capable of scoring goals from all angles at the moment.”

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Abu (Sims 83), O'Connor, McDonald, Foulds, Dooley (Sutton 62), Thomson, Cornelius, Daly, Odoh, Muldoon (Folarin 75). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Burrell, Sivi,M arch.

Milton Keynes Dons: Kelly, Tucker, O'Hora (Kemp 59), Lewington, Norman, Robson, Williams, Lofthouse, Tezgel, Gilbey (Wearne 46), Dean (Harrison 46). Unused substitutes: Payne, Harvie, Marschall, Bate.