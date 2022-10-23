The visitors were hoping to rack up a sixth league victory on the bounce but conceded the opening goal for the first time in nine matches when Matty Daly netted for the Sulphurites after 37 minutes.

Jordan Turnbull’s first Rovers goal secured a share of the spoils after the break but, with Town having won their previous two games against Hartlepool in League Two and Morecambe in the EFL Trophy, Weaver feels his team might have just turned a corner following a sorry run of nine defeats in 10 contests.

He said: “We looked a lot more cohesive and a really competitive outfit and I don’t think the teams could be split over 90 minutes.

BUOYED: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were on top in the first half and they were on top in the second when Rory McArdle defended their crosses ever so well for us and it was a good team effort all round.

“We had some good moments in the first half when we could have scored more goals to make it a more comfortable scoreline at half-time, but I thought it was a really good, exciting game of football.

“It was a bit fractious at times but that’s what you can get when two teams are giving it a really good go.

“They worked the block well for the equaliser and getting your set-pieces to work is what we all try to do as teams and coaching staff, but the referee didn’t see one or two of our players get blocked off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Town: Jameson, Ramsay, McArdle, Mattock (Austerfield 44), Headley, Pattison, Burrell, Falkingham, Grant (Folarin 64), Daly, Armstrong. Unused substitutes: Oxley, Welch-Hayes, Coley, Frost, Ferguson.

Tranmere Rovers: Doohan, Dacres-Cogley, Simeu, Turnbull, Bristow, Morris, O'Connor, Merrie, Hawkes (Hughes 77), Hemmings, Nevitt. Unused substitutes: McAlear, Nolan, Jameson, Byrne, Hewelt, Burton.