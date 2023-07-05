The 23-year-old joins from Rochdale for an undisclosed fee.

The Sulphurites are looking to add more pace in attack, and Odoh fits the bill.

“Abraham is an exciting player to bring to the club," said manager Simon Weaver. "We wanted to bring in a player with pace and someone who possesses that bit of skill to beat opponents. When we heard he was available we moved very quickly to secure his services.

“He is very robust and strong too, when he is on the ball he looks after it well and at 23 he is the right age. Looking at the squad as a whole, there is a real blend of youth and experience and we are excited by the group which we are building here.”

Odoh began in non-league football with Edgware Town and Tooting and Mitcham before joining Charlton Athletic in 2019, making his professional debut against West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup.

He moved to Rochdale in 2020, making over 90 appearances but has moved on now they have dropped out of the Football League.

“I have played against the side a couple of times and I know how tight-knit the squad is," said Harrogate's new No 9. "I also enjoyed my experiences whenever I have played in Harrogate so I felt joining the club would be a good fit for me and I can’t wait to meet the supporters.

PACE: Harrogate Town striker Abraham Odoh has joined from Rochdale

