Harrogate Town land plum FA Cup tie with 2008 winners Portsmouth

Doncaster Rovers will travel to managerless AFC Wimbledon in the first round of the FA Cup after Yorkshire’s three league teams were drawn away and the non-leaguers were all granted home ties.

Wimbledon sacked manager Wally Downes at the weekend, putting former Sheffield United player Glyn Hodges in caretaker control. Hodges is favourite for the full-time job.

If he gets it he will be up against Darren Moore’s Doncaster in the first round of the FA Cup after Monday night’s draw.

Rotherham United will also be on their travels, and face non-league opponents in the first round. Conference side Maidenhead face a replay against Wealdstone, in Conference South, to decide who will host Paul Warne’s Millers.

In-form Bradford City will be at League One Shrewsbury Town.

Meanwhile, Harrogate Town, York City and Whitby Town were all handed home tie.

Harrogate’s is the most attractive, against 2008 winners Portsmouth, who have made a poor start to the League One season.

Conference North leaders York face Altrincham, who are 18th in the division and are yet to win away in the league this term.

If Whitby can come through a replay with Stourbridge, they will face the winners of Welling and Eastleigh.

Chichester City, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, earned a bye as a result of Bury’s demise.

The ties are due to take place on the weekend of November 9/10.

FA Cup first-round draw: Ipswich v Lincoln, Oxford City v Solihull Moors, Crawley v Scunthorpe, Harrogate Town v Portsmouth, Colchester v Coventry, Sunderland v Gillingham, Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle, Bolton v Plymouth, York v Altrincham, Chesterfield/Wrexham v Rochdale, Maidstone United v Torquay, Leyton Orient v Maldon and Tiptree, Chippenham Town v Northampton, Haringey/Yeovil v Hartlepool, Cambridge United v Exeter City, Whitby/Stourbridge v Welling/Eastleigh, Salford v Burton Albion, Forest Green Rovers v Sutton/Billericay, Bristol Rovers v Bromley, Ebbsfleet/Woking v Notts County, Walsall v Darlington, Nantwich v AFC Fylde, AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster, Hayes and Yeading/Poole v Oxford United, Shrewsbury v Bradford, Grimsby v Newport County, Gateshead v Oldham, Mansfield v Chorley, Dover v Southend, Tranmere v Wycombe, Carshalton v Boston, Cheltenham v Swindon, Accrington v Crewe, Potters Bar/Barnet v Fleetwood, Macclesfield v Kingstonian, Maidenhead/Wealdstone v Rotherham, Blackpool v Morecambe, MK Dons v Port Vale, Stevenage v Peterborough. Bye: Chichester