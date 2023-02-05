HARROGATE TOWN boss Simon Weaver was full of praise for his team’s defending as they ended a run of five games without a victory to move up to 20th in the table.

The Sulphurites’ trip to Carlisle United looked destined to end in a goalless draw until the 82nd minute, when Paul Huntington misjudged a pass back to goalkeeper Tomas Holy and sent the ball agonisingly across the line.

Carlisle had the better of the first half, with Jordan Gibson, Crystal Palace loanee John-Kymani Gordon and leading marksman Kristian Dennis all coming close to breaking the deadlock.

The hosts could have gone into the break trailing, though, after Matty Foulds’ free-kick in the 43rd minute clipped the outside of the left-hand post and wide.

Omari Patrick, a replacement for Gordon, was denied by Harrogate goalkeeper Pete Jameson 10 minutes later and Carlisle’s inability to take their chances eventually proved costly following Huntington’s own goal.

“They thoroughly deserved to take something from the game with the efforts that all the players put in,” he said.

“It’s not always been the case where we’ve got our rewards, but we did today and there’s nothing better than a gritty 1-0 away win.

“(I’m) talking as an ex-defender and looking on and being proud about the defensive side of the game today. I thought they were outstanding as a unit back there.

NICE ONE: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was delighted with his team's defensive display in the 1-0 win at Carlisle United Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“Every ball into the box was met with aggression and anticipation.”

Carlisle United: Holy, Barclay, Feeney, Huntington, Mellish, Armer, Moxon (Devitt 85), Guy, Gibson, Gordon (Patrick 71), Dennis (Garner 62). Unused substitutes: Whelan, Kelly, Robinson, McCalmont.

Harrogate Town: Jameson, Ramsay (Burrell 90), O'Connor, Eastman, Foulds, Falkingham, Pattison, Muldoon (Folarin 39), Daly (Sutton 79), Grant (Angus 90), Armstrong. Unused substitutes: Oxley, Thomson, Olaigbe.