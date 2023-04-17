Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver glass half-full about run of 2-2 draws

It does not take a UEFA Pro-Licence to work out where Harrogate Town are going wrong at the minute but manager Simon Weaver would rather think about where they are going right.

The Sulphurites have scored twice in each of their last three League Two matches. Without the points they brought, they would only be outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

But in each game they waited until they were 2-0 down, which is why only a win separates them from the bottom two. With Crawley and Hartlepool United also in action on Tuesday there is little room for manoeuvre.

Weaver, though, is glass half-full about this outbreak of 2-2s.

POSITIVE: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver

"The lads are giving it their all, they're certainly a gritty bunch," said the manager, who has "big doubts" over the fitness of Sam Folarin and Alex Pattison.

"We want to put points on the board as soon as possible to alleviate the pressure but the fighting spirit we've shown in the last three games shows the camaraderie and togetherness.

"The lads are holding their nerves extremely well.

"I'm sure every other team are looking at results and thinking, 'Harrogate Town were down at half-time but they've bounced back again.'"

Crawley host Colchester United, a place above Harrogate, and Hartlepool are at play-off-chasing Salford City. The Sulphurites have five games to play, compared to four for their rivals.

In the Conference, Halifax Town will look to dent Bromley's play-off hopes at The Shay. Up to 13th, Halifax are looking for a sixth straight win.

Last six games: Harrogate Town DDDDWL; Walsall LWWLDW

Referee: R Welch (Washington)