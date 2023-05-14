HARROGATE TOWN have retained 18 players for the 2023-24 League Two campaign, after finishing the 2022-23 season strongly.

The Sulphurites dallied with relegation for most of the second half of the season, before rallying late on to finish 19th in the standings, 12 points clear of the fourth-tier drop zone.

As he plans ahead for next season, manager Simon Weaver has reached decisions on who he will be keeping around, with three players – Dior Angus, Max Wright and Alex Pattison – exiting the club.

Angus and Wright arrived last summer, making a combined 12 appearances for the club, while the popular attacking midfielder Pattison exits having spent the last two seasons with Town. He racked up a total of 86 appearances since making the switch from Wycombe, registering 19 goals.

Elsewhere, Matty Foulds, Tom Eastman, Kazeem Olaigbe, Matty Daly and Danny Grant have all departed following the expiry of their loan deals.

Midfielder Daly joined on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town during the summer transfer window, registering 39 appearances and scoring eight goals.

Weaver praised the development the 22-year-old had made over the course of the campaign, adding: “Matty has really grown into his loan over the course of this season, withstanding the injury he sustained, that put him back when he was on fire.

“He was really unlucky to pick up that injury when he did. However, he did grow in stature around the dressing room and I rate him highly as a guy as well as on the pitch – there is so much more to come from him.”